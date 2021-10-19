WVU golf completes fall season

The West Virginia University golf team wrapped up its fall season on Tuesday with the completion of the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational in Windermere, Florida, and the Xavier Invitational in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In Florida, the Mountaineers finished in 10th place at 24-over-par with rounds of 289-298-301=888. Kurtis Grant finished tied for 33rd at 6-over-par with rounds of 71-73-78=222. Trent Tipton tied for 41st at 8-over-par with rounds of 74-75-75=224. Mark Goetz finished 9-over-par, tied for 45th place with rounds of 70-75-80=225. Logan Perkins tied for 50th place with rounds of 78-75-73=226 (10-over-par). Max Green tied for 54th place with rounds of 74-78-75=227 (11-over-par). Olivier Ménard tied for 58th place with rounds of 78-77-73=228 (12-over-par).

“The guys showed me a lot on the last 13 holes today, especially guys like Logan, Max and Trent,” coach Sean Covich said. “We were off to a rough start today, a really rough start, and they could have quit but they didn’t. It wasn’t pretty by any means and we have a lot of improving to do, but I am proud of the way the guys battled today.

“Kurtis had a solid week, Mark played well for the first two rounds and really helped us out in round one. Oli (Ménard) showed us what he can do with 17 pars and just one bogey in the final round. This offseason will be big for some guys, working on their games and competing in some amateur tournaments over the winter.”

In Cincinnati, Jackson Davenport tied for 36th place with rounds of 76-74-74 (+11). Todd Duncan tied for 49th with rounds of 77-78-73=228 (+15) and Will Stakel tied for 52nd place with rounds of 78-78-73=229 (+15).

“Jackson, Todd and Will had solid final rounds at Xavier,” Covich added. “I’m excited about those guys and the future of their games.”

The Mountaineers will return to action next semester on Feb. 7 at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate in Statesboro, Georgia.