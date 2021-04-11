WVU golf hosts Mountaineer Invitational

The West Virginia University golf team will return to action on Monday, hosting the Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

The Mountaineer Invitational is normally held in October each year but was postponed due to COVID-19. This will be the first time the event is being held in the spring.

“It’s always an exciting time when we get to host our home tournament at Pete Dye Golf Club,” coach Sean Covich said. “The club, their ownership and staff have really welcomed us since restarting the golf program a few years ago and has truly become our home.”

This will be the sixth consecutive Mountaineer Invitational. West Virginia won the team titles in 2019 and 2018. Bowling Green won the event in 2017, Arkansas captured the team title in 2016 and Penn State won the inaugural event in 2015.

West Virginia will be joined by 12 other teams at Pete Dye. Appalachian State, Chattanooga, Connecticut, George Mason, George Washington, Georgia Southern, Loyola University Maryland, Marshall, Robert Morris, Southern Miss, Western Kentucky and Xavier will join the host Mountaineers at Pete Dye.

The shotgun start will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday with all 13 teams scheduled to play 36 holes on Monday and then 18 holes on Tuesday, also starting at 9 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Pete Dye Golf Club is a par-72, 7,308-yard course.

“We are grateful for such an amazing home golf course to showcase this week,” Covich said. “Typically, we play in the fall but since rescheduling to the spring, we will find a very challenging golf course with high rough. Hopefully the weather forecast holds up, and if so, we will enjoy 54 holes of golf the next few days.”

This event will consist of six golfers per team with the top four counting in team scoring for each round. Fifth-year senior Etienne Papineau will make his debut for the Mountaineers this season after undergoing knee surgery last year. He will be joined by seniors Logan Perkins and Mark Goetz, junior Kurtis Grant, sophomore Trent Tipton and freshman Jackson Davenport. Freshmen Will Stakel and Olivier Ménard will compete as individuals for WVU.

Results for the tournament will be available at Golfstat.com.