MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team shot 281 in the second round, the lowest round in its Big 12 Golf Championship history, on Monday at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The Mountaineers shot 1-over-par in the second round to vault into sixth place, two shots ahead of No. 31 Baylor. WVU leads Kansas by five strokes, No. 24 K-State by 11 and Iowa State by 19. WVU trails No. 14 Texas by three shots and No. 38 TCU by four shots. WVU shot 299-281=580 (+20). No. 10 Oklahoma leads the field at 6-under-par.

Sophomore Max Green is tied for ninth place after 36 holes. Green shot 3-under-par in the second round and is 2-over-par for the tournament with rounds of 75-67. Green recorded five birdies in the final 18 holes. His 67 tied for the third-lowest round of the day in the field.

Junior Jackson Davenport is tied for 14th place at 4-over-par. He posted rounds of 73-71. Davenport also recorded five birdies in the second round.

Freshman Kaleb Wilson posted two eagles during the first round and stands tied for 19th place at 5-over-par. He shot rounds of 73-72.

Freshman Westy McCabe and sophomore Todd Duncan each recorded three birdies in the final 18 holes. Duncan also added an eagle. McCabe had rounds of 78-71 (+9), while Duncan posted rounds of 80-74 (+14).

The third round will begin with 18 holes on Tuesday morning, followed by the final round of 18 holes on Wednesday morning.