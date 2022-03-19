Hornung finishes third overall, while team hits two season-best event scores

West Virginia gymnastics logged a season-best all-around score behind two campaign-high event scores to earn a third-place finish at the Big 12 Championships in Denver on Saturday.

The Mountaineers earned a total score of 196.675, a program-best at the Big 12 Championship, putting them behind Oklahoma and Denver and above Iowa State. Oklahoma took the conference title with a 198.200, the best score in the history of the Big 12 Championships.

West Virginia put up two season-bests en route to its top-3 finish, but was hampered by its vault score which finished at the bottom of the meet. Rachel Hornung tied her career-high and finished third overall with three event scores over 9.800.

The Mountaineers started at the vault and earned a team score of X.

WVU moved on to the bars and tied its season best with a 49.200, the third time in scoring above 49 in its last four meets. Kendra Combs led the team with a 9.900 — tying her for third at the event — followed by a 9.850 from Esparanza Abarca.

The Mountaineers logged a 49.275 on the balance beam led by scores of 9.875 from Abbie Pierson and Chloe Asper. Hornung and Emily Holmes-Hackered added routines of 9.850, while Agatha Handono recorded her second-best score of the season at 9.825.

Hornung completed the event with a 39.175 total score, tying her career high, and the third-best overall score out of all competitors.

West Virginia solidified third place with its nationally-ranked floor routine. Kendra Combs and Kiana Lewis each logged a 9.900 as the team finished at 49.325 — the second-highest score on the floor of the night.

Denver took the top two individual spots, led by Jessica Hutchinson and Rylie Mundell, who scored 39.625 and 39.500 respectively.

The Mountaineers now turn their eyes to the NCAA Regional Championship, which begins March 31.