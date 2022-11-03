The West Virginia University tennis team is back on the road this weekend, as the team travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for the 2022 Big 12 Fall Invitational, from Nov. 4-6, to wrap up the fall slate.

Oklahoma State University is set to host the invite, with action taking place at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater. Pending weather restrictions, all matches will be played outdoors. Friday and Saturday’s tournament play will begin at 11 a.m. ET, while Sunday’s action is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Draws and tentative schedules will be posted and updated on the ITA website and matches will be livestreamed on PlaySight, courtesy of Oklahoma State.

To open the weekend, WVU is scheduled to begin in doubles round of 16 on Friday morning. Sophomore Michaela Kucharova and junior Momoko Nagato will square off against OSU’s Raquel Gonzalez and Alana Wolfberg at 10 a.m.

In the singles round of 16, Kucharova is scheduled to face Oklahoma’s No.1-seed Dana Guzman at 2:30 p.m., while senior Ting-Pei Chang follows with a matchup against Kansas’ Mariana Manyoma Velasquez at 2:45 p.m.

Nagato continues singles competition against the Cowgirls’ No.2-seed Ayumi Miyamoto at 3:00 p.m., and senior Pei-Ju Hsieh will compete in a round robin of singles.

Keep up with West Virginia women’s tennis on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by following @WVUtennis.