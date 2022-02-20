Everything you need to know about WVU's clash with TCU

WVU men’s basketball has five more games on its schedule before the postseason begins, and it will play a lot of basketball in the next week as it hopes to build an NCAA Tournament resume.

The Mountaineers square off against TCU on the Horned Frogs’ home court in a make-up game, as their next contest was originally scheduled for January. Here’s everything you need to know:

West Virginia at TCU game information

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: West Virginia leads 16-3 since 2013

Last meeting: West Virginia won 76-67 at the WVU Coliseum on March 4, 2021

WVU at TCU matchup preview

It’s do-or-die time for the Mountaineers as five regular season games remain on their schedule.

WVU (14-12, 3-10 Big 12) is still on the outside looking in at the NCAA Tournament according to the latest bracketology projections. The Mountaineers’ saving grace might just be that they play in the toughest league in the country, with six of their last 10 losses coming against top-25 opponents.

TCU (16-8, 5-7) is simultaneously trying to solidify its own case for an NCAA Tournament bid. Jamie Dixon’s Horned Frogs have taken their lumps in the league, and enter this contest afte rtakign three straight losses — two of which came against ranked opponents.

TCU has one major advantage over the Mountaineers, and that comes on the glass. WVU has noticeably struggled to get rebounds this year and sits at the bottom of the league with a minus-3.9 rebounding margin. TCU grabs 9.5 more boards than its opponents every game, which is the best in the Big 12.

There might be little stopping the Mountaineers if their shooters get hot, however. Taz Sherman, who is the second-leading scorer in the Big 12 as its fifth-best three-point shooter, has been a thorn in the side of teams across the country during his senior season. If he can get hot along with sharpshooter Sean McNeil, WVU’s offense is tough to cool off.