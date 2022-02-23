MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia hasn’t seen a win since Feb. 8. The 79-63 victory over Iowa State snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Mountaineers.

As round two with the Cyclones approaches, WVU has the same goal as a month ago: snap its skid.

After falling 77-67 at TCU on Monday night, that win over the Cyclones is the only positive result the Mountaineers have seen over their last 12 games, and they’ve dropped four straight since.

The last time out saw a season-high 42 points in the first half for WVU. It trailed by one point at the break after shooting 54.8% from the field against TCU.

In the final 20 minutes, WVU only made nine of its 26 attempts. TCU had the advantage on the glass (42-24) and in the paint (40-28). Taz Sherman led WVU with 23 points and became the 55th Mountaineer to reach 1,000 points.

Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger’s team is 2-1 since its loss in Morgantown, including back-to-back wins over TCU and Oklahoma. The Cyclones outscored the Sooners 40-25 in the opening half thanks to shooting 75% from the floor. That led to 67.3% for the game, which is a program record vs. a conference opponent.

Three players finished in double figures in scoring, led by Izaiah Brockington’s 22 points. That earned him the Big 12 co-player of the week honor. He had 11 in the first meeting with WVU. Tyrese Hunter had a game-high 22 points and Caleb Grill added a dozen.

West Virginia turned it over 20 times against Iowa State, but success at the charity stripe led to a much-needed victory. WVU went 25-of-29 from the foul line compared to 12-of-22 for ISU.

Four Mountaineers reached double digits that night, led by Taz Sherman’s 16 points. Jalen Bridges and Malik Curry both had 14 points while Sean McNeil contributed 13. The home team had the advantage on the glass by nine, but not in the paint, as it was outscored 26-16.

At 5-9 vs. Big 12 opponents, the Cyclones are No. 8 in the league standings. WVU is at the bottom with just three Big 12 wins.

ISU is 13-4 at home this season, but the Mountaineers have claimed the last two at Hilton Coliseum. They have also won 11 of the last 13 regular-season meetings in the series.

This matchup features two of the top scorers in the conference. Sherman is No. 2 with 18.7 points per game, and ISU’s Brockington is No. 4 in the Big 12 at 17.3 points per game.

WVU and ISU tip-off in Ames, Iowa, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.