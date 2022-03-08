West Virginia has just one road to the NCAA Tournament, and it all gets started on Wednesday when the 9th-seeded Mountaineers face the 8-seed Kansas State Wildcats. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

It’s likely win or die for both the Mountaineers and the Wildcats, who both enter the Big 12 Tournament in some difficult form. WVU ended its season with a win, but that just snapped a skid of 14 losses in 15 games. That stretch effectively eliminated the Mountaineers from an at-large bid to the Big Dance — despite playing the fourth-hardest schedule in the country.

Right behind them on that list, though, are the K-State Wildcats, and they finished dropping six of their last eight.

“We’ve played 17 quad one teams…and we’ve lost a bunch of games right at the end,” Huggins said. “But nobody’s played the schedule we’ve played, which you would think would bode well for us.”

WVU and K-State split the season series, each taking a win at home. This time, though, they’re on a neutral court, and the stakes are higher — a trip to the next round to face top-seeded Kansas.

“I think tomorrow is going to be a matter of who wants it more,” said WVU forward Gabe Osabuohien. “I don’t think K-State wants to win more than me.”

Here are some of the biggest storylines heading into this game:

Some of the league’s top talent

These teams’ records might be a little deceiving — K-State and West Virginia each boast some of the best players in the league, including Osabuohien, who earned the Big 12’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year award.

Osabuohien has become a fan favorite for the Mountaineers and a thorn in the side of Big 12 foes — so much so that he has earned praise from opposing coaches.

“I just try to cover as much of the floor as I can, try to do all the little stuff, taking charges, stealing, rebounds, everything plays a role,” Osabuohien said. “At the end of the day, it comes to playing hard and just having the will to not like people scoring on you.”

That job is reserved for Taz Sherman. The fifth-year guard leads WVU with 18.3 points per game, which is second in the conference. He played his way to an All-Big 12 Second Team honor.

Both Sherman and Osabuohien will essentially be playing to extend their careers on Wednesday — but in Sherman’s eyes, it’s the start to a possible conference championship run.

“I feel like you could have teams where it’s like, ‘Okay, we don’t think that we can go far, so we might as well just get out of this tournament early so we can just end the season and go on,'” Sherman said. “That’s not us. We strongly feel like we can win this whole thing. We’ve played everybody, we know we can compete with anybody, it all just comes in to a matter of finishing games, knowing game plan and attention to detail.”

Scouting the Wildcats

K-State guard Nijel Pack earned an honor that no Mountaineer got this season: All-Big 12 First Team. Where Sherman led WVU’s offense, one could say that Pack was KSU’s, leading the team in points (17.4), three-pointers made (92) and three-point field goal percentage (.436 — the best in the Big 12).

The sophomore, standing six feet tall on the dot, leads one of the league’s smaller backcourts in terms of height. WVU was able to exploit this advantage in the Morgantown meeting, but K-State came back in Manhattan and bothered WVU’s guards.

“I kind of strayed away from it a little bit, I had it kind of going early on but then they just started sending doubles and it turned into me passing out the double and stuff,” Sherman said. “But I feel like what we can do is try to get the mismatches more and try to capitalize on our size. Our guards have pretty good size and they switch a lot, so we can get them switched on one of our bigs and we’ll be okay.”

WVU vs. Kansas State game information

West Virginia and Kansas State start their Big 12 Tournament runs at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.