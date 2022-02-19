Bob Huggins is bringing on some size for his 2022-23 squad after receiving the commitment of junior college forward Federiko Federiko.

The 6-10 forward is currently competing in his freshman season at Northern Oklahoma College. Federiko has made 25 appearances for the Mavericks, including 14 starts, and is putting up an average of 11.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

His addition grows WVU’s list of 2022 additions to four, including three forwards. Federiko is also the second JUCO prospect brought on by Huggins in this class, after forward Pat Suemnick.

These forwards will be welcome additions for the Mountaineers, who must brace for the departures of transfer seniors Pauly Paulicap and Dimon Carrigan at the conclusion of the season.