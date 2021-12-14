WVU lands commitment from DE Asani Redwood

Redwood becomes the 18th commitment to WVU's 2022 class

Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley heads to the field for WVU football’s fall camp practice on Aug. 17, 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)

Neal Brown’s 2022 commitment list just got one man bigger ahead of the start of the early signing period.

2022 defensive end Asani Redwood tweeted his commitment to the Mountaineers on Tuesday to become the 18th addition to WVU’s class. The Georgia native out of Collins Hill High turned down offers from six other schools in favor of West Virginia.

“First off I would like to thank god for this opportunity and the blessing me and my family have received. For the next few years of my life I will be attending West Virginia University,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m truly grateful for coach Brown, Coach Lesley and Coach Jackson for giving me and my family this opportunity. I’m grateful for what Collins hill have done for me to put me in this position.”

Redwood led the Eagles to the Georgia state championship in 2022, capping off a 15-0 season. In his senior season, he rackedup 115 total tackles, including 43 tackles-for-loss and 19 sacks, according to MaxPreps.

Redwood is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN, and is unrated by Rivals. ESPN ranks Redwood as the 85th defensive end in the country and the No. 106 prospect out of the Peach State, while 247Sports slots him at No. 68 among edges and No. 119 in his state.

The early signing period begins Wednesday.

