MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Another four-star player has been added to WVU football’s 2023 class. Justin Benton announced his commitment to Neal Brown’s program on Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2, 275-pound lineman from Covington, Georgia, was also being recruited by Duke, Georgia, Houston, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State and Tennessee. According to Rivals, Benton is No. 16 defensive linemen in his class.

Benton is the 11th player and the third defensive lineman to commit to the 2023 class.