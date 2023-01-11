MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s wide receiver corps got a boost on Wednesday.

Devin Carter, a 6-foot-1 wide receiver from NC State, announced that he committed to the Mountaineers on Twitter. Carter originally committed to Penn State on Jan. 3, but he ultimately flipped on that choice to pick the Mountaineers.

RALEIGH, NC – OCTOBER 08: Devin Carter #88 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack reacts following a run against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half of their game at Carter-Finley Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

The Clayton, NC native played five seasons with the Wolfpack, racking up 1,906 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 118 catches. Carter racked up 406 of those yards in 2022, which was actually a slightly down year after a banner year in 2021 in which he scored six touchdowns.

Carter has already played at Milan Puskar Stadium after traveling to face the Mountaineers in 2019. He grabbed two passes for 16 yards as a redshirt freshman as WVU topped the Wolfpack 44-27.

Carter was a three-star prospect in the 2018 class out of Clayton High School. He will have one year of eligibility.