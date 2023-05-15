MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s football coaching staff is staying busy in the transfer portal.

Former Angelo State wide receiver Noah Massey will continue his football career at West Virginia. He announced his commitment to the Mountaineers in his social media post Monday afternoon. Massey is the latest wideout to commit to the Mountaineers, following in the footsteps of former Marshall pass catcher EJ Horton.

Massey began his collegiate career at Bowling Green, where he played three seasons with limited production, and was a teammate of former WVU quarterback Jarret Doege. He then transferred to Division II Angelo State, where his production increased.

In two years with the Rams, Massey tallied 81 receptions for 1,083 yards and nine trips to paydirt. In 2022, he appeared in all 13 games, reeling in 52 catches for 682 yards and four scores. He was named to the All-Lone Star Conference second team.

The 6-4, 230-pound wideout chose the Mountaineers over interested programs such as Central Michigan, Colorado, Mississippi State, and others. He entered the transfer portal on April 20, and received an offer from West Virginia on Sunday, May 14.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.