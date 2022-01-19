WVU matches up against No. 14/19 Oklahoma on Wednesday

Savannah Samuel runs down the court after her WVU women’s basketball squad made a defensive stop against Texas Tech on Jan. 12, 2022. Her Mountaineers defeated the Red Raiders 64-53 for their first Big 12 win of the season. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown on Wednesday, Jan. 19, as the Mountaineers play host to No. 14/19 Oklahoma inside the WVU Coliseum.

Tipoff against the Sooners is set for 7 p.m. ET. Wednesday’s contest will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Nick Farrell, Meg Bulger and Amanda Mazey on the call. Additionally, fans can listen to the game on the WVU Gameday App, WVUsports.com or on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WZST-FM, with Dan Zangrilli on the call. Live stats will be available on WVUsports.com.

Join the Mountaineers on Wednesday as the team recognizes local community heroes for Hoops & Heroes Night. Military, first responders, healthcare and teaching professionals can purchase a special $3 ticket to the contest with a valid employee/military I.D. at the WVU Coliseum ticket window

Wednesday also is a Weekday Happy Hour, with half-price beverages from 6-7 p.m.

West Virginia (8-6, 1-3 Big 12) and Oklahoma (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) meet for the 23rd time on Wednesday. OU holds the all-time advantage in the series, 12-10, but WVU is 5-4 against the Sooners when playing in Morgantown. The first meeting in the series came on Nov. 26, 1988, an 83-65 WVU win in Norman, Oklahoma.

Over the last three seasons, West Virginia is 2-4 against the Sooners. In 2020-21, the Mountaineers split the season series with Oklahoma, with each team grabbing a win on the road. Wednesday’s contest will be the first time WVU coach Mike Carey and first-year OU coach Jennie Baranczyk meet as head coaches.

Oklahoma enters Wednesday’s game riding a three-game win streak, after falling to then-No. 12 Iowa State, 81-71, on Jan. 5, at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. OU’s only other loss this season came at the hands of then-No. 9 Oregon, 98-93, on Nov. 20, in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis.

Last time out, the Sooners defeated TCU, 100-71, on Jan. 15, in Norman. Senior guard Madi Williams tallied a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double in the win over the Horned Frogs to lead OU.

This season, Oklahoma has been led in scoring by four different players, including senior guard Taylor Robertson, who has led the team in scoring seven times. OU has four players who are averaging 12.1 points per game or better this season, including Williams, who is averaging a team-best 18.6 points per game.

Williams and sophomore guard Skylar Vann control Oklahoma’s rebounding efforts, with 131 and 112 rebounds, respectively.

Last time out, West Virginia suffered a 73-57 loss at No. 13/12 Texas on Jan. 15, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. WVU was co-led in scoring by junior guard KK Deans and freshman guard JJ Quinerly, who each tallied 19 points at UT.

Of note, Quinerly’s 19 points set a new career high for the freshman guard.

Deans now has 13 double-figure performances in 14 games this season and has led WVU in scoring nine times in 2021-22.

Senior forward Kari Niblack is closing in on 1,000 career points, as she has 966 during her three years at WVU. She would become the 38th 1,000-point scorer in program history.