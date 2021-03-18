WVU Meets Coastal Carolina in Big Weekend Series

The West Virginia University baseball team continues its homestand by playing host to Coastal Carolina for a three-game, weekend series, presented by Dan Ryan Builders, from March 19-21, at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Tickets to all three games of the series are sold out. A limited number of WVU student tickets will be available on game days in pairs of two. Student tickets can be picked up at Gate A or C of Monongalia County Ballpark. Students are admitted free with a valid student I.D.

Fans are reminded to check the WVU baseball social media pages for updates on limited player/guest-returned tickets prior to every home game. If those are made available to the general public, they will be released for purchase starting three hours before first pitch and can be found on WVUGAME.com. Any available tickets can be purchased on a first-come, first-serve basis and are priced at $7.

Friday’s series opener is slated for a 6:30 p.m. ET, start time, while Saturday’s game will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday’s series finale is scheduled for a 12 p.m., first pitch. Fans can listen to all three games on the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUsports.com. Listeners are asked to check local listings for affiliates airing each game this weekend. Additionally, all three games will broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For links to live stats, audio and streams, visit WVUsports.com.

Senior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf (1-1, 2.12 ERA) gets the start for the Mountaineers on Friday night, while the Chanticleers counter with redshirt junior left-hander Reid VanScoter (1-0, 2.03 ERA). On Saturday, WVU sends sophomore left-hander Jake Carr (0-2, 18.32 ERA) to the hill against junior righty Nick Parker (1-1, 3.92 ERA) from Coastal. The visitors are set to start redshirt sophomore righty Jacob Maton (2-2, 4.34 ERA) on Sunday, while West Virginia’s series-finale starter is to be determined.

WVU (7-5) and Coastal (10-5) have met 14 times prior to this weekend’s series. The Chanticleers lead the all-time series, 10-4. The two schools already met once this season, a 10-5 CCU win on Feb. 27, 2021, in Conway, South Carolina. Of note, this weekend marks Coastal’s first-ever trip to Morgantown.

Last time out, WVU earned a two-game sweep of Morehead State from March 16-17, at Monongalia County Ballpark. The Mountaineers topped the Eagles, 7-1, on Tuesday, before a 4-2 win on Wednesday.

A pair of freshmen made their first career starts in the midweek series, as left-hander Ben Hampton (4.0 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 4 K) earned the win on Tuesday, while right-hander Carlson Reed yielded just a single hit in 3.0 innings of work in a no decision on Wednesday.

WVU’s five-run third inning set the tone in Tuesday’s win. Freshman infielder Mikey Kluska tallied a three-run triple in the frame to give the hosts a lead it would never relinquish. The Mountaineers scored two more in the eighth to close the door on the victory.

On Wednesday, senior catcher/outfielder Paul McIntosh and sophomore outfielder Victor Scott homered in the win. Freshman right-hander Tyler Chadwick earned his first career win on the mound, while junior righty Madison Jeffrey notched his first career save.

With the wins, WVU extended its streak of midweek, nonconference, home victories to 16, dating back to April 3, 2017.

This week, the Mountaineers received votes in the USA TODAY Coaches and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) polls, which were released on Monday. The Mountaineers enter the weekend ranked No. 27 nationally in triples (5), as well as No. 30 in home runs per game (1.42).

Kluska, who has reached base safely in 11 consecutive games entering this weekend, leads WVU offensively with a .378 average, 17 hits and 12 RBIs. Sophomore catcher/infielder Matt McCormick’s four homers lead the way in the power department, as the Orland Park, Illinois, native is one of five Mountaineers with multiple home runs so far this season. Additionally, junior outfielder Austin Davis continues to pace the Mountaineers with six stolen bases.

Coastal Carolina is led by 26th-year coach Gary Gilmore, who has tallied 984 wins in his time in Conway. Overall, he has 1,237 career victories.

Coastal is off to a 10-5 start to the 2021 campaign and last split a four-game series against FIU from March 12-14 in Conway. CCU has played just one road game this season, a 4-1 win over then-No. 16 Wake Forest on Feb. 23.

The Chants are led offensively by junior catcher BT Riopelle, who is hitting .354 in 48 at-bats this spring. Meanwhile, sophomore infielder Eric Brown has already belted five homers with 15 RBIs this season. In all, CCU has a total of five players with at least 10 RBIs in its first 15 games.

Coastal ranks No. 11 nationally in home runs, with 24. The squad also is No. 24 in the country in slugging percentage (.484).

On the mound, freshman right-hander Keaton Hopwood is 3-0 on the young season, while Parker is 1-1 with a 3.92 ERA in a team-leading 20.2 innings pitched.