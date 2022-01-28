WVU Meets No. 11/14 Baylor on “I Belong” Day

Mike Carey coaches his WVU women’s basketball team in the third quarter against Texas Tech against Jan. 12, 2022. The Mountaineers defeated the Red Raiders 64-53 in Morgantown for their first win in the Big 12. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team concludes its two-game homestand on Saturday, Jan. 29, as the Mountaineers welcome No. 11/14 Baylor to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Tipoff against the Bears is set for 2 p.m. ET. Saturday’s contest will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Andrew Caridi, Meg Bulger and Anjelica Trinone on the call. Additionally, fans can listen to the game on the WVU Gameday App, WVUsports.com or on Mountaineer Sports Network, including 1490 AM/98.3 FM-WBKE, with Dan Zangrilli on the call. Live stats will be available on WVUsports.com.

Saturday is WVU’s annual “I Belong” diversity and inclusion game. Prior to tipoff, the Coliseum concourse will feature booths run by more than 30 community and WVU student organizations, showcasing diversity and inclusion within their groups. Doors for spectators will open early at 12:30 p.m. Family Day packs are available at WVUGAME.com and include four tickets and a $15 concession voucher for $25.

Masks are strongly encouraged at WVU Athletics venues during public events.

West Virginia (10-7, 3-4 Big 12) and Baylor (14-4, 4-2 Big 12) meet for the 24th time on Saturday, including the 10th time inside the WVU Coliseum. WVU is seeking its fourth win over BU in the all-time series.

Saturday’s contest marks the first all-time meeting between WVU coach Mike Carey and first-year BU coach Nicki Collen. It also will be the first time WVU has not played a Kim Mulkey-led Baylor team since Dec. 7, 1984.

West Virginia’s last victory over Baylor came on March 6, 2017, a 77-66 triumph, in the 2017 Big 12 Championship title game in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Baylor enters Saturday’s tilt following an 88-80 win over Texas Tech on Jan. 26, at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. Forward NaLyssa Smith tallied a game-high 23 points and a team-high nine rebounds to lead the Bears’ attack.

Additionally, guards Sarah Andrews (19), Jordan Lewis (16) and forward Caitlin Bickle (12) also finished the game in double figures.

The win marked BU’s fourth consecutive victory, dating back to Kansas, 82-79, on Jan. 16. The Bears also picked up an 87-61 win over then-No. 7 Iowa State on Jan. 23, marking BU’s first ranked victory of the Collen era.

Collen comes to Waco, Texas, after serving as the head coach for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream for the last three seasons. During her tenure in Atlanta, Collen compiled a record of 38-52, including a 23-11 campaign during the 2018 season when she guided the Dream to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs.

Last time out, West Virginia collected its second consecutive win in Big 12 Conference play and moved to 10-7 after defeating TCU, 66-54, on Jan. 25, at the WVU Coliseum. Junior forward Esmery Martinez tallied her third consecutive double-double in the game and tallied a team-high 16 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

With seven points against TCU earlier in the week, senior forward Kari Niblack is now 10 tallies shy of 1,000 career points, as she has 990 during her four years at WVU. She would become the 38th 1,000-point scorer in program history.