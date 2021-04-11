WVU men’s basketball adds second transfer

Malik Curry, who played the last two years at Old Dominion, has signed a grant-in-aid to attend and play basketball for West Virginia University during the 2021-22 academic year, coach Bob Huggins announced today.

Curry, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard from Wilmington, Delaware, will be a graduate transfer and have one year of eligibility remaining. Last season, he started 20 of 20 games for the Monarchs, leading the team in scoring at 15.7 points per game, steals (37) and assists (71). He was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team.

“From all accounts, Malik will be one of the most competitive players in college basketball next season,” Huggins said. “He will be able to score in the form and fashion of our former guards. Malik can score the ball, especially around the rim, as well as playing pressure defense on the other end of the court.”

Last season, Curry scored in double figures in 19 of 20 games, including a season-high 27 points at Florida International. In his final three games of the season, he averaged 21.7 points per contest. For the season, he shot 45.6 percent from the field, including 50.0 percent from 2-point range, and 85.2 percent from the free throw line. Curry had season highs of eight rebounds at Florida International, eight assists against Northeastern and seven steals at Rice, the most by any player in Conference USA this past season.

In the final Conference USA stats, Curry ranked sixth in field goal percentage, eighth in assists, ninth in scoring, second in free throw percentage, fourth in steals and 13th in assist-to-turnover ratio. He poured in 20 or more points in a game a total of six times, which was tied for 10th-most in the conference. Curry was named to the NABC All-District 11 Team.

In his first season at Old Dominion, Curry led the team in scoring (13.4 ppg) and assists (4.0 apg) and was one of three Monarchs to start all 32 contests. He increased his scoring average to 16.6 in conference play. Curry scored in double figures 21 times and scored 20 or more points in seven games, including a career-high 30 points against UTSA. He had career highs of nine assists against UTSA and nine rebounds at Rice.

As a starting point guard at Palm Beach State, Curry was named the Southern Conference Player of the Year and was a NJCAA Second Team All-American. He was also named First Team All-Southern Conference, as well as First Team All-Region.

Curry graduated from Putnam Science Academy, attended Advanced Prep International as a junior and St. Elizabeth High as a freshman and sophomore.

Curry joins Dimon Carrigan, a 6-foot-9 forward from Boston who played the last two years at Florida International, as transfers in the 2021-22 class.