WVU men’s basketball charity exhibition game set for Friday

The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will host a charity exhibition game against Akron inside the WVU Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund.

This will be the fourth time that WVU has played in a charity exhibition basketball game. WVU played Albany in 2017, Penn State in 2018 and Duquesne in 2019. The two teams will play a regulation 40-minute game.

Individual tickets for Friday’s game are priced at $15 or $10, depending on seat location.

Andrew Caridi and Warren Baker will have the call on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield will provide radio coverage with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs.

In accordance with the updated WVU policy effective Oct. 21, Monongalia County Health Department and CDC guidelines, those who are not vaccinated will be expected to wear a mask properly above the nose while inside the WVU Coliseum with the exception of when eating and drinking.

As the Coliseum will return to normal operations WVU strongly encourages all fans to be vaccinated. A COVID-19 vaccination is the single-most important and successful tool to protect fans from the virus and its many variants. Increased vaccination rates, coupled with proven preventative measures such as masks, physical distancing, self-symptom monitoring, COVID-19 testing and good personal hygiene (e.g. hand washing and hand sanitizer), are the proven tools fans can use to fight COVID-19 and the spread of the disease to others.



All fans should self-evaluate prior to the event or before arriving at the WVU Coliseum. Fans who might be sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and contact a physician.



The athletics department, in conjunction with the Monongalia County Health Department, state and University officials will continue monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes to the WVU Coliseum protocols, if needed, based on current health conditions.

For the season, public parking near the WVU Track inside the WVU Coliseum parking area is available for $10 per game and opens three hours before tipoff. Parking is available in select lots on the Evansdale Campus. Paid parking is available in the downtown parking garages and lots operated by the Morgantown Parking Authority near the PRT stations. The Green Lot on Van Voorhis Road will not provide shuttle service this season.

The PRT is available on game days for 50 cents each way for non-WVU students, faculty and staff. It will operate for every game this season except for the games on Nov. 26, Dec. 12 and Dec. 22.

General will call at the Gold Gate opens two hours prior to tip for all games. Gates open 90 minutes prior to tip for all men’s games.

WVU’s Clear Bag Policy remains in effect, and the athletics department invites and encourages fans to visit WVUsports.com/clearbag for more information, to view pictures of permissible and non-permissible items and to obtain answers to frequently asked questions about the clear bag policy.

For more information on purchasing tickets, visit WVUGAME.com.