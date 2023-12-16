MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When people look back on the 2023-24 WVU men’s basketball season, Dec. 16 will be a date that holds significant meaning.

WVU (4-5) will take on UMass (5-2) at the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts, Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. It will be the first game in which guards Kerr Kriisa, RaeQuan Battle and Noah Farrakhan dawn the Old Gold and Blue together on the basketball court.

For interim head coach Josh Eilert, the meaning of Saturday’s game goes even deeper. Eilert and UMass head coach Frank Martin previously worked together when Eilert was a graduate assistant and Martin was an assistant coach under Bob Huggins at Kansas State.

“A friendly foe, so to speak,” Eilert said. “Someone I really look up to, and someone I’ve worked with in Frank Martin. [He is] a person that I value a lot in his friendship and his loyalty over the years, and someone I learned from as a young GA at Kansas State with him and our staff there at Kansas State, so, looking forward to that matchup, and excited to see him and some friendly faces there.”

WVU enters Saturday’s game with the lowest scoring output (64.2 points per game), and shooting percentage (39.8%) and in the Big 12. They are also allowing the most opponent-rebounds per game in the conference.

Meanwhile, UMass is averaging 14.43 offensive rebounds per game, which is the 19th-best average in the country.

“It’s the one crippling one that always stands out,” Eilert said. “They are really good at offensive rebounding. They’re top-10 in the country in second-chance points. We’ve worked diligently, [and] we have all season, [but] it doesn’t seem to be setting in, so we need to maybe take a different approach than we have [in the past] this week, but we’ve got to shore up our defensive rebounding.”

The Minutemen are also pests on defense, and they take care of the ball on offense. They currently rank No. 13 in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.72)

“They’re also top-10 in the country in points off turnovers, so they’re going to turn up the heat,” Eilert said. “I understand Frank and his approach to a lot of things, in terms of [the] defensive end, so they are going to get up in you and try to force the issue and make you uncomfortable and take things away.”

No teams in the Atlantic 10 are scoring more points per game than UMass (83.7) is, and the Minutemen also have the greatest margin between their points-scored and points-allowed (11.7) averages in the conference. Senior forward Josh Cohen is the conference’s third-highest scorer with an average of 18 points per game. Cohen’s average of eight rebounds per game is also the third-best in the conference.

Matt Cross, another senior forward, is No. 9 in the conference in scoring with 16.1 points per game, and his average of 7.6 rebounds per game places him just underneath Cohen for fourth-best in the A-10.

“That’s a matchup issue for us,” Eilert said. “[Cross] doesn’t shoot it extremely well, but he’s big [and] physical [at 6-foot-7 and] 230 [pounds]. He plays a lot lower than a lot of kids, and he can play a little bully-ball and get what he needs done.”

Kriisa is expected to start at point guard as he did in WVU’s preseason exhibition against George Mason. As for Battle and Farrakhan, their minute-shares are completely unknown. WVU fans have waited. Now they get to see.