WVU men’s basketball to host charity exhibition game

by: Bryan Messerly, WVU Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will host a charity exhibition game against Akron inside the WVU Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund.

This will be the fourth time that WVU has played in a charity exhibition basketball game. The last time was in 2019, when WVU hosted Duquesne to benefit the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

The NCAA approved that an institution may use one of its possible two exhibition games against a Division I institution for the purposes of raising funds for a non-profit organization of the school’s choice. The two teams will play a regulation 40-minute game.

Tickets for the WVU-Akron game are included as part of the men’s basketball season ticket package. Information on individual ticket sales and admission for WVU students will be announced at a later date. To order 2021-22 men’s basketball season tickets, visit WVUGAME.com or call 1-800-WVU GAME.

