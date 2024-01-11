A week after the Texas women’s basketball team spoiled WVU’s undefeated start, the Longhorns’ men’s basketball team comes to Morgantown to take on the Mountaineers.

Here is everything you need to know about WVU’s Big 12 home matchup with No. 25 Texas:

WVU basketball vs. Texas game information

WVU basketball vs. Texas matchup preview

Texas will enter Saturday’s matchup as the No. 25 team in the country and the No. 10 team in the Big 12. If that doesn’t make a statement about the strength of the conference this year, not much else will.

The Longhorns won five consecutive games in nonconference play between losses to No. 7 Marquette and Texas Tech in their Big 12 opener. They have since rebounded from the Texas Tech loss with a slim, one-point victory at Cincinnati Tuesday night.

Statistically, Texas hovers around the middle of the pack in Big 12 scoring offense and defense. The Longhorns are No. 9 in the conference in points per game (78.5), and they allow the ninth-most points per game (66.6) in the conference.

Longhorn guard Max Abmas is currently the No. 4 scorer (minimum 10 games played) in the Big 12 with 17.1 points per game, and he also holds the second-best three-point percentage (41.2%) in the conference. Forward Dillon Mitchell also averages the second-most rebounds per game (8.8) in the the Big 12.

Still winless in conference play, West Virginia is the lowest-scoring (67.3 points per game) team in the Big 12, and the Mountaineers also allow the most points per game (71.6) in the conference. They are also riding a three-game losing streak for the first time this season.

WVU fifth-year guard RaeQuan Battle bounced back from his one-basket performance against Houston with a 21-point showing against Kansas State Tuesday night. Battle would lead the Big 12 in points per game (21.4) if you take away a games-played minimum.