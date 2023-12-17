MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Josh Eilert’s team will be back inside the friendly confines of the WVU Coliseum for two games before Santa Claus visits the University City. The first of those two home contests will take place on Wednesday against an old friend.

The Mountaineers added two players to the rotation Saturday in Massachusetts, and the hope is a third will be healthy enough to join them this week against Radford.

Here is everything you need to know about the Mountaineers’ home matchup against the Highlanders:

WVU basketball vs. Radford game information

WVU basketball vs. Radford matchup preview

Eilert’s rotation received some much-needed depth last week with the anticipated addition of transfer point guard Kerr Kriisa. The Estonia native did not disappoint, scoring 20 points and dishing seven assists in his Mountaineer debut. Fellow transfer guard Noah Farrakhan also lived up to expectations in his first game action with WVU. Farrakhan netted 15 points, including eight of the final 10 on the night for the Mountaineers in their eight-point loss to UMass.

Of the much-anticipated trio of first-year players, only RaeQuan Battle has yet to make his official debut. He, like Kriisa and Farrakhan, was scheduled to play on Saturday. However, he was sidelined due to flu-like symptoms.

While West Virginia has struggled with depth, and lost lost five of its last seven games dating back to Nov. 20, Radford has taken off. The Highlanders, coached by former Mountaineer guard Darris Nichols, have won seven of their last eight games over that same time frame. Nichols’ squad will enter the WVU Coliseum on a four-game winning streak and with an average margin of victory of 10.5 points per game during the streak.

Quinn Slazinski leads WVU’s scoring charge among players who have played multiple games for the Mountaineers this year. He is averaging 17.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest. Jesse Edwards, West Virginia’s second-leading scorer, struggled against UMass, which held the WVU big man to just two points on 1 of 7 shooting. Edwards dealt with a banged-up and heavily taped wrist for much of the second half.

Three of Radford’s regular starters are averaging double figures in points this season. Sophomore guard Kenyon Giles paces the Highlanders at 14.8 points per game. He has scored at least 20 points twice, and has only been held to single digits the same number of times. Giles’ season-high was a 22-point barrage against Marshall. Veteran guard DaQuan Smith averages 13.5 points per contest, and has a trio of 20-point performances. Justin Archer is Radford’s top rebounder at 8.5 per game.

WVU owns a 7-0 record in the series against Radford. The series dates back to 1991, and only one meeting has been played outside of Morgantown.

This year’s contest will tip off at 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed exclusively on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.