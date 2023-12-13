After a full week off for final exams, WVU men’s basketball meets UMass at the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Florida Atlantic and St. Bonaventure will play a game ahead of WVU vs. UMass.

Here is everything you need to know about the Mountaineers’ neutral-site matchup against the Minutemen:

WVU basketball vs. UMass game information

WVU basketball vs. UMass matchup preview

Saturday will mark the unofficial second era of the Mountaineers’ season when starting point guard Kerr Kriisa returns from his nine-game suspension for receiving impermissible benefits while at the University of Arizona. Several outlets tabbed Kriisa as the No. 1 point guard in the transfer portal this offseason. He led the Pac-12 in assists per game in both of his final two seasons with the Wildcats.

WVU snapped a skid of two-consecutive losses with a 66-60 win at home over Drexel on Saturday. Forward Quinn Slazinski leads the Mountaineers in scoring with 17 points per game, while center Jesse Edwards is not too far behind with 16.2 points per game.

The Mountaineers are currently the lowest-scoring team in the Big 12 with 64.2 points per game.

The Minutemen are off to a decent start with a 5-2 record through its first month of play. Both of their losses (Harvard, Towson) came by deficits of 10 points or fewer.

No teams in the Atlantic 10 are scoring more points per game than UMass (83.7) is, and the Minutemen also have the greatest margin between their points-scored and points-allowed (11.7) averages in the conference. Senior forward Josh Cohen is the conference’s third-highest scorer with an average of 18 points per game. Cohen’s average of eight rebounds per game is also the third-best in the conference.

Matt Cross, another senior forward, is No. 9 in the conference in scoring with 16.1 points per game, and his average of 7.6 rebounds per game places him just underneath Cohen for fourth-best in the A-10.