MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hits the road to face Oklahoma for its fifth Big 12 game on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know.

WVU men’s basketball at Oklahoma game information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2022

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma

TV Channel: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: Oklahoma leads 16-9 since 2006

Last meeting: Oklahoma defeated WVU 72-59 in Norman, Oklahoma on March 1, 2022

WVU at OU matchup preview

Bob Huggins and his West Virginia men’s basketball team head to Norman lacking two things: an associate head coach and a win in the Big 12.

WVU opened its Big 12 slate with four straight losses on Wednesday for the first time since 2018-19. The Mountaineers have been competitive, losing three of those games by single digits and taking one opponent to overtime.

Now, the Mountaineers have even more adversity as their bench is shorter by one man. On Thursday, WVU announced that it had parted ways with Larry Harrison, a longtime right-hand man for Huggins with a rapport of over two decades. That, Huggins said, was a “difficult” change that was made “in the best interest of Mountaineer basketball.” He did not expand on that statement.

The Mountaineers go up against Oklahoma, which has the same overall record as WVU, but earned a narrow win over Texas Tech on the road on Jan. 7. The Sooners have one of the top scorers in the Big 12 in Grant Sherfield, but it’s their defense that is leading the way, holding teams to 62.7 points per game, the third-best total in the league.