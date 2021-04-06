WVU men’s hoops earns final ranking in AP, coaches polls

SIOUX FALLS, SD – NOVEMBER 26: Derek Culver #1 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives into Hason Ward #20 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Richard Carlson/Inertia)

West Virginia men’s basketball checked into the final rankings of the season in the top 25.

The Mountaineers checked in at No. 13 in the last AP rankings of 2020-21, with another spot at No. 18 in the coaches poll. WVU makes its highest appearance in the AP poll since finishing No. 8 in 2016, and the highest spot in the coaches poll since holding the No. 13 spot in 2018.

This is West Virginia’s sixth time finishing in the top 25 in the last eight seasons.

WVU ended 2020-21 as a 3-seed with a disappointing loss to No. 11 Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers amassed a 19-10 record for the year, including an 11-6 mark in the Big 12.