WVU men’s hoops tabbed third in Big 12 preseason poll

West Virginia men’s basketball was voted to finish third in this season’s Big 12 Conference preseason poll, the league announced Thursday.

The Mountaineers were selected behind only Baylor and Kansas, who were respectively voted first and second in the conference. Baylor received seven first place votes, while Kansas received three, marking the first time the Jayhawks were not selected to finish on top since 2011-12.

This is a two-spot improvement over their poll selection last season, when they were voted to finish fifth. They went on to finish sixth at the end of the regular season.

The Mountaineers are slated to begin their season on Nov. 25, with conference play starting on Dec. 18.

Here is the full poll: