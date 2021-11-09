WVU men’s soccer back in rankings at No. 21

The West Virginia University men’s soccer team was placed at No. 21 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Top 25, the organization announced on Tuesday.

WVU returns to the rankings after receiving votes in each of the last two weeks. In all, the Mountaineers have appeared in the United Soccer Coaches’ poll eight times this fall.

Last week, WVU topped Bowling Green, 2-0, on Nov. 4, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown to earn its fourth consecutive victory. With the result, the Mountaineers completed the 2021 regular season with an 11-2-4 mark, including 4-1-1 in Mid-American Conference play.

Oregon State was voted as No. 1, ahead of No. 2 Tulsa and No. 3 Washington, while Marshall and Pitt rounded out the top five at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

New Hampshire is ranked at No. 6 this week, while No. 7 Georgetown, No. 8 Saint Louis, No. 9 Clemson and No. 10 Missouri State completed the poll’s top 10.

WVU is one of two MAC schools present in this week’s rankings. Northern Illinois, which won the league’s regular-season championship, sits at No. 19. Additionally, Akron received votes.

Elsewhere, West Virginia was slotted at No. 9 in this week’s TopDrawerSoccer Top 25, as well as No. 14 by College Soccer News. WVU has been a part of at least one poll’s top 10 for a total of nine weeks this season.

Next up, WVU begins postseason play by taking on Georgia State in the MAC Championship Semifinals, on Nov. 4, in DeKalb, Illinois. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUMensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.