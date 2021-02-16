WVU men’s soccer picked fourth in MAC preseason poll

West Virginia men’s soccer was voted to finish fourth in the Mid-American Conference preseason poll, which was released on Tuesday.

With 18 votes, the Mountaineers were selected to finish behind Bowling Green, who received 21 votes and a first-place vote. Akron is at the top with 33 votes and three first-place votes, followed by Western Michigan with 28 and 2 first-place votes.

This nod comes on the heels of an historic season for West Virginia. The Mountaineers finished 10-9-2 overall, however with a winless mark in the MAC. They finished the season with some hardware, though, winning the MAC Tournament to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

This season will feature a major facelift for the Mountaineers, as they debut Dan Stratford on the sidelines as head coach. His debut is long-awaited after the fall season was postponed until the spring due to COVID-19.

The campaign starts on Friday, Feb. 26 in Charlotte against Coastal Carolina at 5 p.m., after the cancellation of the original opener against the Chanticleers slated for Feb. 20.

Here’s a full look at the preseason poll:

2021 MAC Men’s Soccer Preseason Poll

  1. Akron – 33 (3)
  2. Western Michigan – 28 (2)
  3. Bowling Green – 21 (1)
  4. West Virginia – 18
  5. Northern Illinois – 14
  6. SIUE – 12

