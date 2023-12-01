MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – No matter what happens Saturday afternoon, WVU men’s soccer’s quarterfinal battle with Loyola Marymount will be the last game at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium this calendar year.

Whoever wins will advance to the College Cup – men’s soccer’s Final Four – in Louisville next week. Before then, the Mountaineers are experiencing one of Division I men’s soccer’s greatest luxuries: home-field advantage as late in the season as possible.

“I wish I would’ve had the chance to play in one myself,” WVU head coach Dan Stratford said. “Yeah, it’s incredible. It really is.”

For Stratford, the advantage is a “huge, huge difference” from his team’s quarterfinal matchup at Georgetown in 2021. WVU lost that game in penalty kicks for a heartbreaking end to one of the best seasons in program history. Now, the former Mountaineer player-turned-head coach will have a passionate fanbase and familiar ground on his side. Many of his players were on the pitch for the loss to Georgetown, so the sentiment isn’t lost on them either.

“It’s great that we have players that have been in that environment before,” he said. “It’s great that we have players with the program right now that had that experience in 2021, and then it’s really kind of cool that you’ve got [senior goalkeeper] Jackson [Lee] who’s in his first NCAA Tournament [run and] Max Broughton – who scored the winner [against Vermont] – who’s in his first NCAA Tournament run.”

Lee is peaking at the perfect time. His seven saves in the win over Vermont led to a season-best performance. While it is the first NCAA Tournament appearance for the George Mason transfer, it is also his last run as a senior. Saturday’s game will be a de facto Senior Day sequel for him and others.

“Ideally we have three more games, [but] one at home, it’s massive,” he said. “For me, it’s my last season, so coming out here and playing in front of those fans is really a reward for us. We’ve worked really hard all season, and the fans have shown up every home game, to be honest. From the Marshall game to the games before that, it really gives us players an extra little percentage that we need, and it got us over the line [against Vermont].”

Saturday’s match sold out in minutes. Stratford announced that – like the Mountain State Derby – there will be surplus seating for the Mountaineer Maniacs. There is also no WVU football being played at all this week.

The Madhouse on Monongahela Boulevard is expected to be rocking.

“I’m excited to see how many come out,” Lee said. “An Elite Eight at home is not something that comes around very often. This is my first time in the tournament, so going this deep is already an amazing experience. So I’m happy. I’m enjoying it, and I want to be playing on Dec. 11 in Louisville.”