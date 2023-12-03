MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the first time, the College Cup has a touch of Old Gold and Blue.

No. 5 West Virginia will make its first appearance at college soccer’s Final Four this Friday, as the Mountaineers battle No. 9 Clemson. The two programs haven’t met since the 1970s.

Below is everything you need to know about Friday’s NCAA Semifinal matchup with Clemson:

No. 5 WVU men’s soccer vs. No. 9 Clemson game information

Date: Dec. 8, 2023

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN+

Tickets: SeatGeek

Daily Schedule: Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

WVU record: 17-2-4, 5-1-3 Sun Belt

Clemson record: 13-3-5, 4-2-2 ACC

No. 5 WVU men’s soccer vs. No. 9 Clemson matchup preview

These two programs head to Louisville with varying degrees of postseason success and no head-to-head matchups in nearly 50 years.

West Virginia is making its first trip to the College Cup. This historic season for the Mountaineers is not only guaranteed to have the most wins in program history, but also sees WVU as one of the last four teams remaining for the first time.

Then, there’s Clemson. The Tigers are making their 10th College Cup appearance, and the third since 2015. Clemson has won three national titles, with its latest coming two years ago in 2021. In fact, the Tigers have lost more NCAA Tournament games (28) than the Mountaineers have played (27).

West Virginia and Clemson have faced each other before in the national tournament. It was the first of two meetings in the 70s between the two programs. The Tigers earned a 3-2 victory to bounce WVU from the dance in 1972. Two years later, Clemson secured another one-goal victory over the Mountaineers in the regular season.

That was then. This is now.

West Virginia enters the College Cup as the fifth-highest-scoring team in the country, and boasts the second-best goal-scoring numbers of the four teams remaining in the tournament. Clemson, meanwhile, is the highest-scoring team in the land, and has tallied 10 more goals than the Mountaineers. The Tigers also have a +39 goal differential. The Mountaineers are at +25 in the stat.

After scoring seven goals in the last seven games, Yutaro Tsukada is now tied for the team lead with 12 goals on the year for WVU. He also leads West Virginia in points (33), shots on goal (40) and game-winning goals (6).

Ousmane Sylla leads Clemson’s goal-scoring attack. He, too, has found the back of the net 12 times this year. Thirteen different players have scored at least twice for Mike Noonan’s team. Joseph Andema has a .727 save percentage, which is slightly lower than Jackson Lee’s.

West Virginia has outscored its three opponents by a combined 6-2 count in the NCAA Tournament. Clemson has also scored six goals, but has yet to surrender a goal in the NCAAs.