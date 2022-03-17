Former WVU assistant will oversee all operations until a new head coach is named

WVU women’s basketball has a new coach — for the time being.

Director of Athletics Shane Lyons named Nitra Perry the interim head coach of WVU women’s basketball Thursday after the retirement of Mike Carey.

“I want to thank Nitra for stepping in to fill this important role, while we conduct a search for our new women’s basketball coach,” Lyons said. “Nitra has more than 20 years of playing and coaching experience, and I know she will provide the leadership we need in this transition period.”

Perry will oversee all aspects of the program’s offseason operations until a more permanent replacement for Carey is named.

Perry, a native of Bolivar, Tennessee, has been with the program as an assistant for two seasons after joining from Toledo. She has head coaching experience, leading Kennesaw State from 2012-16. She saw steady improvement in that span, taking the program from a 7-24 record in 2012-13 to a 25-10 mark in 2015-16.

The Mississippi State alumna played four seasons with the Bulldogs from 1996-2000 before taking her career overseas for two years. Perry completed her playing career with the Birmingham Power before joining the coaching ranks at Georgia Tech. She then returned to Mississippi State as an assistant before moving on to Toledo, Kennesaw State, and Memphis.