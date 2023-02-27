MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Niki Gross has won this year’s Ultimate Mountaineer Fan Hall of Fame contest.

Gross edged out finalist Stanley Gould for the victory, as well as six other Ultimate Mountaineer Fans from the last decade. She wins a $3,000 WVU shopping spree and a meet-and-greet with WVU men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins.

Gross, a native of Charleston, graduated from WVU in 2003. She was named the Ultimate Mountaineer Fan in 2020 after designing the official WVU fan shirt that year while also providing the inspiration for the “Mountaineer Strong” contest.

Gross says being a Mountaineer fan means “everything” to her.

The winner was decided through three rounds of voting as fans decided each victor via a head-to-head poll.