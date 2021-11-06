WVU offense flounders, No. 11 Oklahoma State soundly defeats Mountaineers

West Virginia football took its fifth loss of the season on Saturday to No. 11 Oklahoma State, 24-7.

After the Mountaineers’ biggest offensive output of the season against Iowa State a week before, the Cowboys seemed to wipe away all of those improvements in Morgantown. The OSU front seven made life difficult for WVU, bursting through for eight sacks on the day while holding the Mountaineers to 17 yards on the ground.

The Mountaineers were able to score first in the contest, driving 64 yards down the field to set up a 30-yard field goal for Casey Legg. Taht was the only real bit of offense for the Mountaineers — those three points ended up as their only points for the game, while that yardage made up almost half of their total production by the final whistle.

Oklahoma State couldn’t answer in the first quarter, but they did in the second. The Cowboy offense started moving the ball and took the lead when Spencer Sanders found Tay Martin in the corner of the end zone for a 6-yard score — the first of two nearly identical touchdown plays between the quarterback and receiver.

Seven minutes later, OSU made the lead a full touchdown when Tanner Brown knocked a 34-yarder in before halftime.

The Cowboys added two more touchdowns in the second half, punctuated by a 13-yard rush from running back Jaylen Warren to seal the contest in the fourth quarter.

West Virginia’s offense simply could not find a rhythm against Oklahoma State. Half of the Mountaineers’ drives ended as three-and-outs, while in the second half, they gained just 72 yards of offense.

Jarret Doege struggled as the Mountaineer quarterback, throwing 15-of-22 with an interception. Garrett Greene got the most playing time he’d seen since the bye week, completing one of his two pass attempts while adding momentum to the floundering run game.

Tony Mathis was the leading rusher with 25 yards on five carries. Leddie Brown added 24 on 10 run attempts, but the final total was greatly damaged by the 75 sack yards incurred by the Oklahoma State defense.

Sanders went 21-for-31 passing on the day for 182 yards and the two touchdowns. He did throw one interception to defensive tackle Dante Stills in the first quarter — the only takeaway forced by the Mountaineers.

Warren rushed for a game-high 78 yards, while Martin added 63 receiving yards.

Brock Martin and Devin Harper each had two sacks and three tackles-for-loss, while Malcolm Rodriguez led the Cowboys with eight tackles. Josh Chandler-Semedo of WVU led the game with nine stops, while Akheem Mesidor logged the only sack of the contest.

The defeat drops West Virginia to 4-5 on the season and 2-4 in the Big 12, slotting them in a three-way tie for seventh in the league. No. 11 Oklahoma State improves to a second-best 5-1 in the Big 12 and 8-1 overall.

WVU hits the road for its next contest when it travels to Kansas State on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for noon ET on FS1.