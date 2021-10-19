WVU cross country ranks No. 1 in the Mid-Atlantic Region

Gold and Blue Nation

by: Lindsay Auld, WVU Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

The West Virginia University cross country team ranks No. 1 in this week’s Mid-Atlantic Region United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) weekly rankings.
 
The Mountaineers rank first in the Mid-Atlantic Region for the first time since 2009. The same year, the squad finished sixth in the NCAA Championships.
 
Following the Mountaineers are Villanova in second, Georgetown in third and Princeton in fourth. Penn State rounds out the top-five.
 
As a team, the Mountaineers saw a 19th-place team finish at the Nuttycombe Invitational, on Friday, Oct. 15, in Madison, Wisconsin. WVU was one of 36 schools racing with a total of 267 runners.

Junior Ceili McCabe led the team with a first-place finish in a 6K time of 19:57.4.

Six Mountaineers competed at the Nuttycombe Invitational, including redshirt junior Katherine Dowie, redshirt junior Mikaela Lucki, fifth-year senior Sylvia Russell, fifth-year senior Hayley Jackson and sophomore Maria Kaylor
 
WVU is one of four Big 12 programs ranked in the top-five in its respective regions this week, along with Oklahoma State (Midwest – 2nd), Iowa State (Midwest – 3rd) and Texas (South Central – 4th).
 
The USTFCCCA Regional Cross Country Coaches’ Rankings are determined subjectively by a single member coach in each respective region. The regional representative is tasked with weighing returning teams’ strength with current season results (if applicable) in determining a rank-order of squad potential. Only USTFCCCA member programs are eligible to receive a ranking. Teams with provisional status within the region may be ranked.
 
Looking ahead, WVU is off until it begins its postseason in Stillwater, Oklahoma, at the Big 12 Championships, on Friday, Oct. 29, at the OSU Cross Country Course. The race is set to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Mountaineer GameDay

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories