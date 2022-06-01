MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior right-handed pitcher Zach Ottinger announced in a tweet on Wednesday he is entering the transfer portal. As a grad transfer, he will have one year of eligibility remaining.

“I am blessed for my time at West Virginia for the past 4 years,” Ottinger wrote. “It has helped me grow into a stronger person and player along with making great friends.”

Ottinger made 17 appearances out of the bullpen in 2022 and finished with a 2-2 record and a 4.84 ERA. In 22.1 innings of work, he allowed 27 hits, 12 earned runs and struck out 21 batters.

He tallied a 4-3 record and a 5.22 ERA during his four-year stint with the Mountaineers. His 54 relief appearances rank No. 5 all-time in WVU history.

Ottinger is on the West Virginia Black Bears’ roster for their upcoming season. This will mark his second year with the team in the MLB Draft League after appearing in 12 games and throwing 14 innings for the club in 2021.