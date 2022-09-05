MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 18-ranked West Virginia University men’s soccer team returns home to begin a three-match homestand on Tuesday, Sept. 6, against American. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Tuesday is Military & Service Member Appreciation Night. Fans with proof of military or medical employee identification will receive free admission.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU-GAME. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each and $3 for groups of 10 or more. All tickets are general admission.

At the stadium ticket window, which opens at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth and seniors and $3 for groups. The discounted online pricing will be available until kickoff.

Fans who are unable to attend the match can follow along with live stats at WVUsports.com. The match also can be seen live on ESPN+, with Nick Farrell and Adam Zundell on the call, as well as heard on 91.7 FM in Morgantown.

Tuesday marks the ninth all-time meeting between the Mountaineers (1-2) and Eagles (2-0-1). WVU is 6-1-1 against American, including a perfect 4-0 in Morgantown. The two squads last met on Aug. 31, 2018, a 5-1 WVU victory.

Last time out, West Virginia dropped a 3-2 decision at Penn State on Sept. 2, at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pennsylvania. The Mountaineers had two different leads but allowed back-to-back goals to end the night in the setback.

Senior midfielder Luke McCormick opened the scoring in the 19th minute, while redshirt senior midfielder/defender Dyon Dromers also found the back of the net in the 57th minute. In all, WVU outshot the Nittany Lions, 12-8.

The Mountaineers begin the week ranked No. 10 in the TopDrawerSoccer Top 25, which was released on Monday. The club was placed at No. 18 in the most recent United Soccer Coaches poll from Aug. 30.

WVU is 114-42-22 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium since the facility opened in 2004, including 1-0 this season. In all, the Mountaineers are riding a 14-match, home unbeaten streak, dating back to March 24, 2021.

Third-year coach Dan Stratford has an overall career record of 80-12-12, including 19-8-7 with the Mountaineers. Of note, Stratford has never lost a non-conference fixture at home during his tenure in Morgantown.

American is led by fourth-year coach Zach Samol, who has the Eagles out to a 2-0-1 start to the year. AU is coming off a 2-1 win over George Mason on Sept. 2. It also topped Old Dominion (1-0) on Aug. 28, and drew UNC Wilmington (0-0) on Aug. 25.

The Eagles finished 9-5-4 overall and 6-2-1 in Patriot League play last season. The squad was selected to finish second in the league’s preseason poll, while Evan Schweickert earned Preseason All-Patriot League honors.