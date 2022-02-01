WVU rifle checks in at No. 4 in CRCA Poll

The West Virginia University rifle team ranked No. 4 in the latest Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) poll, the organization announced.

Alaska-Fairbanks claimed the top spot in this week’s poll, and Kentucky followed in second. TCU checked in at No. 3 ahead of WVU, while Ole Miss ranked fifth to round out the latest top five.

Along with Kentucky, West Virginia and Ole Miss, six other members of the Great American Rifle Conference were featured in the latest rankings, including No. 8 Akron, No. 9 Navy, No. 14 Army, No. 15 NC State and No. 16 Memphis.

The Mountaineers return to competition following a week off on Saturday, Feb. 12, as WVU plays host to Kentucky for the regular-season finale at the Bill McKenzie Mobile Rifle Range in Morgantown. The match is set for 10 a.m. ET, inside the WVU Shell Building.