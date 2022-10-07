The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team concludes its season-opening homestand on Saturday, October 8, as the Mountaineers welcome No.5 Ole Miss to the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range, inside the WVU Shell Building, in Morgantown.

Saturday’s contest against the Rebels is set for 9 a.m. ET, and admission is free. Live stats and targets for the match will be available on WVUsports.com.

West Virginia is 19-3 all-time against Ole Miss. Last year, WVU opened the season against Ole Miss and defeated the then-No. 2 Rebels, 4733-4683, on Oct. 2, 2021, in Oxford, Mississippi. Of note, Ole Miss is led by coach Marsha Beasley, who coached WVU from 1990-2006, and won eight NCAA titles during her time in Morgantown. Beasley was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame on Sept. 17.

Last time out, West Virginia defeated then-No. 14 Memphis, 4712-4645, on Oct. 1, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range in Morgantown, to open the season. The Mountaineers claimed both disciplines in the match, winning smallbore by a score of 2337-2291, and air rifle, 2375-2354.

WVU was led by senior Mary Tucker, who made her Mountaineer debut in the victory over Memphis. The Sarasota, Florida, native topped all three leaderboards in the match, with a 587 in smallbore, a 597 in air rifle and an 1184 aggregate score.

As a team, West Virginia ranks No. 3 nationally in aggregate score (4712), smallbore score (2337) and air rifle score (2375). Individually, Tucker is No. 6 in the nation in aggregate score (1184), No. 7 in air rifle score (597) and No. 10 in smallbore score.