After shooting an air rifle score of 2380, the No. 6-seed West Virginia University rifle team finished in sixth place with a team score of 4700 at the 2022 NCAA Rifle Championships on Saturday afternoon, inside Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

West Virginia’s 2380 in smallbore was good enough for third place on the second day of the championships. WVU finished behind No. 3-seed TCU (2386) and No. 1-seed Alaska-Fairbanks (2382) in the relay.

Finishing with a team score of 4739, No. 2-seed Kentucky was crowned the 2022 NCAA Champion, claiming its second title in as many seasons.

The Mountaineers were led by freshman Natalie Perrin in the air rifle relay, as she tallied a team-high 596 in the discipline and made the air rifle final. Perrin shot a 120.6 in the finale and finished eighth.

For the weekend, Perrin showed an aggregate score of 1174, the second-best mark on the team.

“I’m proud of the team’s effort and performance today,” WVU coach Jon Hammond said. “Yesterday was tough and coming back today to make the podium is a nice way to finish the weekend. They all shot solid matches, and it was great to see Natalie compete in the final in one of the best air rifle fields we have had at championships.

It’s not the overall performance that we wanted from the whole weekend, and we have lots to think about and plan for next year and the future, as the standard of college rifle has really risen this year.”

Junior Akihito Shimizu tallied a team-high aggregate score of 1179 at the championships, which included a 595 in air rifle (97-100-100-100-100-98). Shimizu was joined by sophomore Tal Engler, who also shot a 595 in air rifle and tallied a two-day total of 1158.

Senior Verena Zaisberger shot a 594 in air rifle (99-100-98-100-99-98), which brought her aggregate score to 1172. Fellow senior Jared Eddy also finished with a combined total of 1172 and shot a 592 in air rifle to round out the second day of action for West Virginia.