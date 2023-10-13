MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 1-ranked West Virginia University rifle team gets set for a two-match road trip this weekend, as the Mountaineers are set to compete against No. 4 Ole Miss and No. 8 Memphis on Saturday and Sunday.

WVU (1-0, 1-0 GARC) first takes on the Rebels on Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi at the Patricia C. Lamar Center before turning around and meeting the Tigers on Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee at the R.F. Fogelman Rifle Range. Both matches are set to begin at 8 a.m. ET.

A live scorecard for this weekend’s matches can be found at ncaarifle.org. Additionally, live targets will be available online, courtesy of MegaLink.

The Mountaineers are 20-3 all-time against Ole Miss and 16-2 all-time against Memphis. Last season, WVU defeated the Rebels 4723-4696 and the Tigers 4712-4645. Both of the matches took place in Morgantown.

WVU is coming off a 4751-4696 win over then-No. 11 Akron on Oct. 7, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range in Morgantown. The Mountaineers bested the Zips in smallbore, 2364-2335, and air rifle, 2387-2361, in the match. The team score of 4751 tied the program record.

Griffin Lake and Mary Tucker led all shooters in aggregate score as the pair both finished the event at 1188.

As a team, West Virginia ranks No. 1 nationally in aggregate average (4751), air rifle (2387) and smallbore average (2364).