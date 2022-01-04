WVU rifle ranks second in CRCA poll

In the first rankings of the spring season, the West Virginia University rifle team ranked No. 2 in the latest Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) poll, the organization announced.

Alaska-Fairbanks ranked No. 1 in this week’s poll, while TCU followed the Mountaineers in third place. Ole Miss and Kentucky ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

WVU, Ole Miss and Kentucky are part of nine teams from the Great American Rifle Conference (GARC) featured in this week’s rankings, including No. 9 Navy, No. 10 Nebraska, No. 11 Akron, No. 14 Army, No. 15 NC State and No. 17 Memphis.

The Mountaineers will return to competition this spring, beginning with a match against Navy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Saturday, Jan. 22.