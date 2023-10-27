MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 1-ranked West Virginia University rifle team is set for its toughest test of the season with a road swing in Texas. All eyes will be on Fort Worth with the Mountaineers set to compete against No. 2 TCU and No. 3 Nebraska on Saturday and Sunday.

West Virginia (3-0, 3-0 GARC) is set to take on both TCU and Nebraska on Saturday before closing out their weekend with a lone match against Nebraska on Sunday. Both competitions are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET at the TCU Rifle Range.

“We are looking forward to two tough matches this weekend, especially against TCU,” Head Coach Jon Hammond said. “We haven’t competed in Fort Worth in a while and as the only other Big 12 school, it’s nice to compete against them. Both TCU and Nebraska are strong teams, and this will be a great test for us to see how we can compete on the road at TCU’s home range.”

A live scorecard for this weekend’s matches can be found at ncaarifle.org. Additionally, live targets will be available online, courtesy of MegaLink.

The Mountaineers are 8-3 all-time against TCU and 15-3 all-time against Nebraska. Last season, WVU lost at home 4737-4733 to Horned Frogs. The meeting with Nebraska is the first since the 2020 season when WVU won 4719-4642.

As a team, West Virginia ranks No. 1 nationally in aggregate average (4745.6) and smallbore average (2363.3) while second in air rifle (2382.3). TCU leads the nation in air rifle average (2383.3).

The Mountaineers are coming off wins over No. 4 Ole Miss and No. 8 Memphis. WVU downed Ole Miss 4749-4730 on Oct. 14, before defeating Memphis the following day, 4737-4706. West Virginia claimed both air rifle and smallbore at the matches, marking the third straight time this season WVU has swept a match.