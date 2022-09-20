The West Virginia University rifle team has been ranked No. 7 in the initial Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) Poll, as announced by the organization.

The rankings were based on each team’s score from last year’s NCAA Qualifying Match. The Mountaineers shot a qualifying score of 4707 a year ago.

Alaska-Fairbanks and TCU enter the preseason rankings in a tie for No. 1, while Kentucky – the 2022 NCAA Champion – follows in third. No. 4 Air Force and No. 5 Ole Miss round out the poll’s top five.

Navy checks in ahead of WVU at No. 6, and Murray State was tabbed at No. 8. Army and Ohio State tied for ninth place to round out the top 10.

West Virginia opens the season on Saturday, Oct. 1, as the team welcomes Memphis to Morgantown, for the 2022-23 season opener. The Mountaineers and Tigers are set to begin the match at 10 a.m. ET, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building.