WVU rifle to host NCAA Championships in 2025

The NCAA Championships for rifle are coming back to the WVU Coliseum.

West Virginia will officially host the 2025 NCAA Rifle Championships in 2025, the NCAA announced on Wednesday, the second time since they were in Morgantown in 2019.

“We are excited to again host the NCAA Rifle Championships in 2025,” coach Jon Hammond said. “The 2019 Championships set records in attendance, and I know that Mountaineer Nation was really excited to see the Championships. We received some amazing feedback about the event. Our staff did a wonderful job of showcasing our sport and WVU. We look forward to doing that again in 2025.”

The Mountaineers have won 19 national titles, the most in history. They were not quite so fortunate in 2019, however, as the Mountaineers finished second overall as TCU took the title.