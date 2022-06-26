WVU is lining up one of its highest-rated recruiting classes ever

Saturday was quite the day on the recruiting trail for Neal Brown and the West Virginia University football team.

The Mountaineers picked up not one … not two … not three … but four commitments for its 2023 recruiting class within a span of a few hours.

Not only that, but three of the four commitments were legacy players, who will follow in their father’s footsteps of playing for WVU.

A big day on Saturday started with an announcement by linebacker Ben Cutter and ended with one from defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr.

The four commitments have improved WVU’s recruiting class ranking.

According to Rivals, West Virginia’s 2023 commitments rank No. 16 in the nation. That’s the fourth-best ranking in the Big 12 by the site.

247Sports likes the class slightly better.

The website slots the Mountaineers’ 2023 verbal commits as the No. 15-ranked group in the country.

Both websites rank McIntyre Jr. and another one of Saturday’s commits, wide receiver Tory Johnson Jr., as three-star prospects.

Rivals rates both Cutter and TE/LB Noah Braham as three-star players.

Braham, Johnson Jr., and McIntyre Jr are all legacy players. Braham, son of former NFL center Rich Braham, is the only in-state player who is currently part of the 2023 recruiting class for WVU.

West Virginia has 16 verbal commitments as part of its 2023 class.

Rivals rated WVU’s 2022 recruiting class as the 32nd-best in the country. 247Sports rated it as the 35th-best in the nation.

Since 2010, only three West Virginia football recruiting classes have been rated at No. 32 or better. The highest-rated was in 2013 (No. 30), followed by 2010 (No. 32) and 2022 (No. 32).