MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The quarterback battle was at the forefront of WVU’s spring season as one of the top members of the 2022 class, Nicco Marchiol, competed with returners Garrett Greene and Will Crowder. It remains the top storyline heading into the fall as JT Daniels was added to the list of contenders in April.

Here’s a closer look at West Virginia’s quarterback room for the 2022 season:

JT Daniels — redshirt junior

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 31: JT Daniels #18 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up before the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

After a national championship at Georgia, Daniels officially signed with WVU in May. He reunited with WVU offensive coordinator Grahman Harrell who held the same position during Daniels’ stint at USC. Daniels played two seasons with the Trojans before suffering a season-ending injury, leading to his departure in 2019.

Daniels started three games for the Bulldogs in 2021, but that season was also plagued by an injury he suffered in the season opener, leading to Stetson Bennett taking over the duties at the position. Even though his opportunities were limited at Georgia, he went 7-0 as a starter.

Rex Castillo, who covered Daniels for WRBL during his time in the SEC, said on the Gold and Blue Nation podcast that the addition of Daniels makes WVU an “interesting contender” in the Big 12.

“I think what this does, it makes everyone — casual fans, hardcore fans, even coaches — go like, ‘West Virginia could be a very big problem,’” Castillo said. “There are quarterbacks who you have to win despite them. JT Daniels can go get you the win. If you’re down six, if you’re down maybe even double digits and it’s getting to crunch time, I trust JT Daniels tremendously.”

Daniels made his first public appearance as a Mountaineer last week and has two years of eligibility remaining with the program.

WVU quarterback Garrett Greene dashes into the end zone for his second score of the game against LIU. (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

Garrett Greene — redshirt sophomore

Greene is the quarterback with the most game experience in gold and blue. He made his debut vs. Long Island, finishing with a team-high 98 rushing yards on 14 attempts.

His dual-threat ability came in handy quite a few times for the Mountaineers throughout the season, including against Oklahoma. In 11 games, Greene connected on 16 of his 26 passing attempts for 147 yards. His legs added 306 yards and four touchdowns on 47 carries.

Through the spring season, Neal Brown was impressed with the accuracy of Greene’s deep ball, but said his biggest area of emphasis was eliminating “the big negative plays.”

Greene completed five of his 12 passing attempts for 132 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the Gold-Blue game.

Will “Goose” Crowder (7) throws a pass in front of WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell during a spring football practice in 2022. (Photo: Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

Will “Goose” Crowder — redshirt freshman

After redshirting in 2021, Crowder impressed fans and coaches in the Gold-Blue game. Leading up to the game, Brown said confidence and the speed of the game were Crowder’s biggest challenges. He didn’t seem to have a problem with either of those, leading all quarterbacks with 199 passing yards.

He connected on 14 of his 24 attempts. He took the field for the opening drive of the scrimmage and led the gold team on a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. He hit a wide-open Sam James for another score later in the half and connected with Preston Fox on a 50-yard pass.

Brown called Crowder’s Gold-Blue outing his “best performance all spring.”

Nicco Marchiol – freshman

Nicco Marchiol eyes a pass during a WVU spring football practice in 2022. (Photo: Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

Marchiol became a fan favorite before he even stepped foot on campus. He’s been in Morgantown for the past six months and is already feeling right at home.

After claiming several awards given to the top player in the state of Arizona, he enrolled at WVU in January. Coach Brown called him the focal point of the 2022 class and said Marchiol has that “it” factor.

Much like Greene, Marchiol is a duel threat. As a senior, Marchiol threw for a Hamilton High record 2,690 yards to go along with 37 touchdowns. He added 369 yards and six touchdowns with his legs.

He flashed that same ability during the Gold-Blue game. His first TD came on the ground. He finished with 26 rushing yards. As far as passing, he was 10-of-19 for 75 yards.

Redshirt junior Matt Cavallaro and redshirt freshmen Jake Robbins and Jackson Crist fill out the QB room.

Departures: Jarret Doege

Doege entered the transfer portal three days after the conclusion of the 2021 season. He was one of the top passers in the Big 12 last year, finishing with 3,048 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

After transferring from Bowling Green, he took over the starting role near the end of 2019 and held that position through last season. Over his three-year career as a Mountaineer, Doege passed for 6,453 yards, 40 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He will finish his collegiate career at Western Kentucky.

From now until the end of June, visit GoldAndBlueNation.com for daily roster analysis. All stories can also be viewed on the free Gold and Blue Nation app, which is available for download on Apple and Android devices.