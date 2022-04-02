The West Virginia University rowing team opened its 2022 season Saturday, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the 39th Murphy Cup Regatta, hosted by Temple University, on the Schuylkill River.

WVU’s racing day began with the Second Varsity Four that finished second among five crews in its morning heat to advance to the afternoon final, where it placed fifth out of six teams.

Next up was the First Varsity Four that also placed second out of five boats in its morning heat and advanced to the afternoon final, where it placed fourth of six.

“Our fours also performed relatively well considering that their daily lineups change the most among our crews,” WVU coach Jimmy King said. “This group probably has the greatest room for growth over the course of the season, so we’ll be looking for that progress in weeks to come.”

The First Varsity Eight struggled in its morning heat, failing to find an effective racing rhythm. Coming into the sprint portion of the race with an opportunity to qualify for the B Final, they slid out of contention to finish in fifth place.

The Second Varsity Eight won its morning heat in a tightly-contested race, in which the top three finished within one second of each other. The top two of five crews in the heat advanced to the afternoon final, where WVU placed sixth.

“Today’s top performance was by our Second Varsity Eight,” King said. “They put together two very solid races in their first competition of the season. It was good to see them apply the progress they’re making in training to race day.

In a Final-Only event of four crews, the Novice Eight had a rough start in their first race of the season, when they experienced an overhead crab in the early portion of their race that immediately took them out of contention.

“With a more competitive weekend of racing ahead, today’s results should help us focus more clearly on the work that needs to be done through next week. Let’s Go!” King added.

Lineups listed bow to stroke then coxswain.

First Varsity Eight: Anna Gall, Katherine McMullen, Kaira Lay, Kathleen Meldrum, Laurna Atkins, Violet Hewett, Emma Toy, Lydia Nicola, Emily DeGlopper.

Second Varsity Eight: Ashlea Clark, Samantha Perro, Ryleigh Williams, Abigail Yingling, Ashely Dibling, Nicole Dibling, Kileigh Lade, Megan Present, Sydney VanAuken.

First Varsity Four: Katherine Capitan, Ksenia Kaludjerovic, Michaela Pulick, Danielle Shuttleworth, Maura Harkins.

Second Varsity Four: Laura Yates, Alexandra Farron, Jordyn Hussain, Ally Fisher, Ava Milano.

Novice Eight: Sarah Wojcik, Ryleigh Rosta, Bailey South, Ashlynn Skeba, Mayley Guitard, Mackenzie Kaminski, Emily Dumford, Ava Koontz, Grace Fay.

2022 Schedule

April 2 (Sat.) – at Murphy Cup Regatta; Philadelphia, Pa. (Schuylkill River)

April 9 (Sat.) – at Knecht Cup Regatta, Cherry Hill, N.J. (Cooper River)

April 10 (Sun.) – at Knecht Cup Regatta, Cherry Hill, N.J. (Cooper River)

April 15 (Fri.) – Gold and Blue Regatta, Morgantown, W.Va. (Monongahela River)

April 24 (Sun.) – at George Mason Invitational, Fairfax Station, Va. (Occoquan Reservoir)

April 30 (Sat.) – at Robert Morris Scrimmage, Neville Township, Pa. (Ohio River)

May 15 (Sun.) – at Big 12 Championship; Austin, Texas (Lake Walter E Long