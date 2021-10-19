WVU runner Ceili McCabe picks up Big 12, national honors

Ceili McCabe had a spring to remember — but she didn’t stop there.

After leading the team with a first-place finish in the 6K at the Nuttycombe Invitational on Oct. 15, McCabe was named Big 12 Runner of the Week for the second week in a row on Tuesday.

That was just the beginning for the junior from Vancouver, British Columbia. Also on Tuesday, the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) named McCabe the National Athlete of the Week.

McCabe becomes the fifth Mountaineer in program history to earn the honor, and the first since Charlotte Wood in 2018.

WVU cross country opens its postseason on Oct. 29 at the Big 12 Champoinships at the OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

