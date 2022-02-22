MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – For the second time in program history, the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to host the 2022 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship, from Feb. 23-26, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown.

The championship is set to begin on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. ET, with finals scheduled for 5 p.m. The three remaining days of competition will begin with prelims, starting at 10 a.m., while finals sessions are set to commence at 6 p.m. each day.

Admission on Wednesday is free for the entirety of the day. Tickets for all preliminary sessions from Thursday through Saturday are $6, while finals tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased at WVUGAME.com or in person at Aquatic Center at Mylan Park’s box office, located on the second floor.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+ is scheduled to provide streaming coverage of the championship, while live results are available at WVUSports.com/swimresults. Kyle Sockwell will host the broadcast, with Josh Davis and Natalie Kalibat joining as analysts. Fans also can follow along by visiting Big12swim.wvusports.com, which features the meet schedules, live results, ticket information and more.

“It’s an exciting time of the year for swimming and diving,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said. “There’s a lot of fast swimming and excellent diving going on around the country. Hosting the Big 12 Championship brings a level of comfort with competing in our home pool. With that, it’s time to enjoy the moment and compete our best.”

Wednesday’s events include the 200 medley relay, men’s 1-meter diving and the 800 freestyle relay, while Thursday features the 500 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 free, women’s 1-meter diving and the 400 medley relay. Events tabbed for Friday include men’s and women’s 3-meter diving, 100 butterfly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke and the 200 free relay. The championship concludes on Saturday with the men’s and women’s platform, 200 back, 100 free, 1,650 free, 200 breast, 200 fly and the 400 freestyle relay.

At the 2021 Big 12 Championship in Austin, the Mountaineer men earned a second-place finish with 850 points, while the women finished fourth with 526. In total, WVU combined to earn 11 medals at the conference meet, including four silver and seven bronze. Additionally, West Virginia tallied a pair of program records at Big 12’s, including then-junior PJ Lenz’s score on platform (377.00) and the women’s 200 freestyle relay.

Joining West Virginia in Morgantown for the 2022 Big 12 Championship are conference foes Iowa State (women only), Kansas (women only), TCU and Texas. The Longhorns are the lone Big 12 representatives in the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association (CSCAA) TYR Top 25 polls entering the Big 12 meet. The men’s team tops the rankings in the No. 1 spot, while the women are ranked No. 2.

The Mountaineer men’s team enters the Big 12 Championship with a 1-0 mark in dual meets, while the women finished the season 0-2 in dual meets and 0-1 in the Big 12. The two squads closed the regular season playing host to Villanova and Iowa State (women) on Jan. 22. The men topped Villanova by a score of 195-96, while the women fell to both the Cyclones (198-101) and the Wildcats (177-120).