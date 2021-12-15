WVU signs Clemson grad transfer Lyn-J Dixon

Mountaineers land one of the top RBs from the 2018 class, and get him for two more years

Mixed in with his new batch of freshman prospects, Neal Brown is welcoming on one of the top prospects of the 2018 class as Lyn-J Dixon makes his transfer to Morgantown official.

Dixon played four years at Clemson to start his college career, dashing for a total of 1,420 yards and 13 touchdowns. He peaked in 2019, rushing for 645 yards and six scores as the Tigers went on to compete in the National Championship. He saw a slight dip in production during his junior campaign in 2020, then opted to transfer in the first part of 2021.

On Nov. 25, the Butler, Georgia native announced his intention to join the Old Gold and Blue, and on Wednesday, he officially signed his grant-in-aid to become a Mountaineer as a graduate transfer. He has two remaining years of eligibility.

Dixon was a four-star prospect coming out of Taylor County High School in 2018, and was one of the top-ranked running backs in his class. He fielded offers from Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and more before becoming a Tiger.